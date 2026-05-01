Vacancies in top tier set stage for major UP Police reshuffle

Uttar Pradesh Police is heading towards a significant reshuffle at the senior level with multiple director general (DG)-rank posts lying vacant and more changes expected in the coming months due to upcoming retirements and pending promotions. Despite recent promotions, several senior officers are yet to be assigned DG-level responsibilities (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

The latest instance is the retirement of DG Neera Rawat on Thursday, which has left the Economic Offences Wing and the state emergency response service 112 without a chief. Around the same time, additional director general (ADG) Alok Singh, who currently heads the Kanpur zone, has been promoted to the DG rank, further intensifying the need for fresh postings at the top.

Despite recent promotions, several senior officers are yet to be assigned DG-level responsibilities. In March, three officers — Prakash D, Jai Narayan Singh and L V Antony Dev Kumar — were elevated to the DG rank from their previous roles as ADG Railway, ADG Power Corporation and ADG Rules and Manuals respectively, but await formal postings at the next level.

The situation is compounded by other long-pending vacancies. The DG Home Guards post has remained vacant since March 1, while the DG Intelligence position has not been filled since the retirement of its previous incumbent. Additionally, DG Renuka Mishra has been attached to the police headquarters since July 2024 without a field assignment after being removed as DG of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) when question papers of police constables recruitment exam were compromised and the exam was cancelled in February 2024.

Officials indicated that the state government is likely to address these gaps in May, with at least two DG-rank officers expected to be posted to key vacant positions. However, the window for appointments remains tight, as LV Antony Dev Kumar is due to retire at the end of May and may not get a fresh assignment before superannuation.

Further changes are anticipated as more senior officers near retirement. DG Alok Sharma is scheduled to retire in June, while ADG Mutha Ashok Jain is expected to be promoted to the DG rank after Dev Kumar’s retirement but will himself superannuate in August.

Subsequently, Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) Amrendra K Sengar is in line for elevation. With a series of retirements and promotions lined up over the next quarter, officials said a broader administrative exercise is imminent to fill critical leadership roles and streamline command across departments.