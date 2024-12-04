VARANASI: Amid peace, tensions linger over Hanuman Chalisa recitation at college

Amid peace on Wednesday at Uday Pratap College here following heightened tensions on Tuesday, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth (MGKV) student union president Ashutosh Tiwari on Wednesday announced that a group of students plans to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the college on Friday. Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal has instructed officers to maintain tight security in and around the college (Sourced)

The tension arose after students attempted to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near a mosque inside the college premises, following a large gathering of Muslims who offered namaz at the mosque on Friday.

Uday Pratap College, accredited by Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth and located about 5 kilometres from it, has been at the centre of controversy over the ownership of land surrounding the mosque.

Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal has instructed officers to maintain tight security in and around the college to prevent disruptions. “We have increased surveillance, restricted campus entry to students, staff, and faculty, and ensure academic activities remain unaffected. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb the peace,” he said.

The MGKV student union president questioned the Waqf Board’s claim, stating, “The Waqf Board was formed in 1954, while the UP College was established in 1909. How can the land belong to the Waqf Board?”

Student leader Shivam Tiwari expressed solidarity with the college students and demanded the government ban the Waqf Board, citing concerns over land disputes involving the shrine. Students even burned an effigy of the Waqf Board in protest.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, however, clarified that any claims regarding the mosque had been resolved. SM Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, stated, “The 2018 notice issued regarding the shrine was revoked by the Waqf Board Chairman in January 2021. There is no pending action, and people should not be misled by rumours.”

Dr DK Singh, principal of Uday Pratap College, has appealed for peace and urged students to focus on their studies. “Let us maintain harmony on campus and not give in to provocations,” he said.