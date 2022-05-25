Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Varanasi court to hear plea for FIR against SP chief,others today
lucknow news

Varanasi court to hear plea for FIR against SP chief,others today

Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Fifth) Ujjawal Upadhyay. The application sought directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and seven others, for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.
Advocate Pandey alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s controversial comment hurt the sentiments of Hindus while Owaisi also made an objectionable comment, which hurt religious sentiments. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI A local court on Wednesday fixed May 26 as the date of hearing of the application seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and seven others for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

The court on Wednesday passed the order to record the application as miscellaneous and fixed May 26 as the date of hearing on its maintainability, said an advocate.

On Thursday, the court will decide whether or not the application is maintainable.

Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Fifth) Ujjawal Upadhyay. Pandey said that the court fixed May 26 as the date of hearing.

The seven people included Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee; joint secretary SM Yasin, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Maulana Abdul Vagi and Yusuf Khan.

The SP chief, while speaking to the media in Ayodhya recently, had said, “In our Hinduism, place a stone anywhere, install a red flag there, under a peepal tree, and it becomes a temple.”

RELATED STORIES

After the petitioner’s claim of the finding of a Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque, the AIMIM chief had said that the structure was not a Shivling but a fountain.

Pandey alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s controversial comment hurt the sentiments of Hindus while Owaisi also made an objectionable comment, which hurt religious sentiments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP