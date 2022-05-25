Varanasi court to hear plea for FIR against SP chief,others today

VARANASI A local court on Wednesday fixed May 26 as the date of hearing of the application seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and seven others for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

The court on Wednesday passed the order to record the application as miscellaneous and fixed May 26 as the date of hearing on its maintainability, said an advocate.

On Thursday, the court will decide whether or not the application is maintainable.

Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Fifth) Ujjawal Upadhyay. Pandey said that the court fixed May 26 as the date of hearing.

The seven people included Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee; joint secretary SM Yasin, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Maulana Abdul Vagi and Yusuf Khan.

The SP chief, while speaking to the media in Ayodhya recently, had said, “In our Hinduism, place a stone anywhere, install a red flag there, under a peepal tree, and it becomes a temple.”

After the petitioner’s claim of the finding of a Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque, the AIMIM chief had said that the structure was not a Shivling but a fountain.

Pandey alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s controversial comment hurt the sentiments of Hindus while Owaisi also made an objectionable comment, which hurt religious sentiments.