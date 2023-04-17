Transfer all seven cases related to Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi to dist court: Varanasi district judge

The court of Varanasi district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesh on Monday ordered to transfer all seven cases related to Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi issue from the court of civil judge senior division and the civil judge (senior division) fast track court to the district court.

All these seven cases are of similar nature. (For Representation)

The court passed the order after hearing all the parties on an application moved by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain in December last seeking transfer of all the seven cases to the district court on the ground that all these cases were of similar nature.

Jain is advocate of four out of five women plaintiffs, including Lakshami Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak, in case number 18/2022, seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Gyanvapi mosque complex. Jain expressed happiness over the order.

Another lawyer for the Hindu side Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said, “The court said the transfer applications have been accepted and the seven cases are transferred to this court i.e. the district court, Varanasi, by withdrawing them from the respective courts where they are currently pending.”

According to Chaturvedi, the court said, “When all these suits are transferred to this court (district court), it will be decided whether it would be suitable to consolidate all these suits or not.”

Of the seven suits, civil suit number 712/2022 was filed by Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar Virajman through next friend Kiran Singh and others which is pending with the court of civil judge (senior division) fast track court.

Six cases in the court of civil judge (senior division) are as following:

Civil case number 925/2022: It was filed by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and Ramsajeevan seeking permission for Bhog and worship of ‘Shivling’ claimed to have been found in Gyanvapi complex.

Civil case number 245/2022: It was filed by Satyam Tripathi, Ashish Kumar Shukla, of Lucknow, Pawan Kumar Pathak of Varanasi, seeking permission for worship of the ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi complex.

Civil case number 350/2022: Goddess Maa Shringar Gauri and Asthan Lord Adi Vishweshwar through their next friend Ranjana Agnihotri and Jitendra Singh seeking permission for worship of Maa Shringar Gauri and Asthan Lord Adi Vishweshwar.

Civil case number 358/2021: It was filed by Maa Ganga through next friend Suresh Chavan of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, Umakant Gupta, Anand Sahu, Manish Nigam and Rupesh Mishra seeking permission for worship of Lord Adi Vishweshwar in Gyanvapi complex.

Civil case number 840/2021: It was filed by Shri Nandi Maharaj seated within premises of Shri Adi Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple through next friend Sitendra Chaudhary, Jaihind Chaudhary and others in court of civil judge (senior division) seeking permission for worship of Adi Vishweshwar in Gyanvapi complex.

Civil case number 839/2021: It was filed by Lord Adi Vishweshwar Jyotirlinga through next friend Mahant Shiv Prasad Pandey, Sube Singh Yadav, Santosh Kumar Singh and others.