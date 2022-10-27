Varanasi fast-track court reserves order on maintainability of plea seeking nod for ‘Shivling’ worship in Gyanvapi complex

A fast-track court in Varanasi hearing a plea seeking permission to allow worship of the “Shivling”, which was claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex earlier this year, reserved its order on Thursday on the maintainability of the suit till the next hearing on November 8.

Advocate Anupam Dwivedi, appearing for the Hindu side, said that the fast-track court of civil judge (senior division) Mahendra Pandey heard the arguments of both sides and reserved tje order till November 8.

On May 24, plaintiff Kiran Singh, who is general secretary of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), had filed the suit in the Varanasi district court, seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi premises, handing over the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers at the “Shivling”

On May 25, district court judge A K Vishvesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court.

During the previous hearing in the fast-track court on October 15, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) that looks after the Gyanvapi mosque had challenged the maintainability of the suit filed by VVSS.

The AIMC counsel had also stated that Gyanvapi Masjid was registered as a waqf property and, therefore, the civil court had no jurisdiction to hear the case and only the waqf tribunal had the authority to hear the matter.

Mirazuddin Siddiqui, a counsel for AIMC, said they also submitted proof of the Gyanvapi mosque being a Waqf Board registered property in the court. They also cited orders issued of 1936 and 1944 stating that the site was a waqf property.

In this suit, Varanasi district magistrate, police commissioner, Anjuman Intezamia Committee that is managing the Gyanvapi mosque and Vishwanath Temple Trust have been made respondents.

On April 26, a lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of idols of Hindu deities on the mosque’s outer walls had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex. The Hindu side had claimed a “Shivling” was found during the survey in May. However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the “wazookhana” reservoir -– where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer with an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)