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Varanasi village rage attack: Man beaten to death after car hits woman

Enraged over the incident, members of the woman’s family allegedly attacked Singh and beat him severely, causing grievous injuries.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 02:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Varanasi’s Ghamahapur village after his car allegedly went out of control and hit a woman washing utensils by the roadside, triggering a violent attack by her relatives, the police said.

Representational image.

The incident took place on Sunday night under the Phoolpur police station area. The police identified the deceased as Manish Singh, 30, a resident of Ghamahapur village.

According to police, Singh was driving through the village when his vehicle allegedly struck Bindu Devi, 40, also a resident of Ghamahapur, while she was washing utensils by the roadside. She sustained injuries in the collision.

Enraged over the incident, members of the woman’s family allegedly attacked Singh and beat him severely, causing grievous injuries.

Manish’s family members rushed him to the Trauma Centre at Banaras Hindu University for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a written complaint by the victim’s family, Phoolpur police registered a case under relevant sections against eight named persons and several unidentified individuals.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Varanasi village rage attack: Man beaten to death after car hits woman
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Varanasi village rage attack: Man beaten to death after car hits woman
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