Varanasi:Youth beaten to death over alleged affair with married woman

A youth (23) was beaten to death on Thursday morning in Kirtartara village in the Kotwali police station area of Mirzapur district by three persons who suspected that he had an affair with the wife of one of the accused, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer said that the deceased Kripashankar Bind was a resident of Kurkuthia Belwaria.

The officer said the locals informed that Bind worked at a medical store in Mirzapur. He had a habit of going on morning walk daily and used to stop in front of Lal Bahadur’s house in Kitartara village. He used to sit there for some time, which made Lalbahadur suspect that the youth was having an affair with his wife.

The officer said on Thursday morning, Kripashankar went on a morning walk, as per the daily routine. As he reached near Kirtartara village, three persons, including Lal Bahadur, a resident of Kirtartara village, intercepted him and beat him up badly with canes. They also tried to strangulate him by using a rope. The youth suffered serious injuries. The assailants fled from the scene after the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said that a passerby informed the youth’s kin that Kripashankar was lying in a field and was severely injured.

Kripashankar’s family members reached the spot and rushed him to a private hospital where doctors gave him primary treatment and referred him to the district hospital because of his serious condition. At the district hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

The officer said that angry family members staged a demonstration at the gate of the hospital, demanding that the accused should be arrested. A police team reached the spot and pacified angry relatives by assuring them arrest of the accused. The police took the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The officer said a case was registered against Lal Bahadur and two unidentified persons under relevant sections, including section 299 of the IPC, following a complaint by the deceased’s father, Mangala Prasad Bind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said the main accused Lal Bahadur was arrested and a team has been deployed to ensure the arrest of the other two accused who are on the run.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Verma confirmed it and said, “A case was registered against the three accused. One, Lal Bahadur has been arrested and further investigation is on.”