Varun Dhawan in Lucknow for Nitesh Tiwari’s next
Actor Varun Dhawan flew down to Lucknow on Saturday for the shoot of Chhichhore and Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari’s next. Titled as Bawaal the film stars Jhanvi Kapoor as the leading lady. Kapoor is already in the state capital since last few days.
Besides Dhawan, the director, his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actor Manoj Pahwa and filmmaker Ajay Rai have also arrived for the shoot.
A source close to the unit informed that the shoot is scheduled to start from Sunday. “It’s a 26-day schedule. And after two days of shoot in Lucknow the team will move to Kanpur for next 8-9 days and then the remaining shoot will be held in the state capital again.”
Director Nitesh Tiwari is already in Lucknow with his team since last few days. Interestingly, Ashwiny has also shot for her film Bareilly Ki Barfi in the state capital in which her husband was a co-writer.
The shooting is to be held at various locations in Lucknow.
-
Section 144 imposed in Kolar after stone pelting at Ram Shobha Yatra; five held
Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 was imposed in Mulbagal in Karnataka's Kolar district after a group of miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night. The Karnataka Home Minister said that 4-5 persons were being questioned. Miscreants allegedly pelted stones at an idol of Lord Ram being carried in the procession of the Shobha Yatra, which was organised as a part of Rama Navami celebrations, reported The Indian Express.
-
Palghar cop walks 5 km to recover passenger’s lost phone
Mumbai Ramdhan Meena (36), a Railway Protection Force constable posted at Saphale railhead, has made it to the news for walking nearly 5 km in the dead of the night to find a passenger's IPhone. The ₹75,000 phone had fallen from the window of UP-Dehradun Express. When the phone fell, Mohammed Siraj Qureishi, a Kurla resident's was shocked and immediately got down at the next station at Virar. Then they walked 15 km from Virar and reached Saphale station.
-
Chandannagar police book builder, wife and partner for bank loan fraud
PUNE The Chandannagar police have booked a builder and two others for cheating three nationalised banks in connection with a loan fraud case estimated to be worth ₹1.57 crore. The police have identified Kamath as Girish Ramchandra Kamath, his wife Pallav and partner Avinash Dattatreya Bhadarke of Orange Landmarks real estate company. A resident of Vimannagar (57), Uday Walvekar, has lodged a complaint.
-
Lt Gen ADS Aujla is new Chinar Corps commander
Counter insurgency operations expert Lieutenant General ADS Aujla has been appointed as the next commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. Aujla has commanded a division in the Kashmir valley and has vast experience in counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations, Army officials said. Aujla would succeed Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey in Chinar Corps who is moving to the Army War College in Mhow as its Commandant.
-
Thieves pose as Bihar govt officers, steal 60-foot iron bridge with locals' help
Junior engineer of the state irrigation department, Arshad Kamal Shamshi said when government officers realised they have been trapped by the thieves, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed with the Nasriganj police station.
