Varun Dhawan in Lucknow for Nitesh Tiwari’s next

Actor Varun Dhawan flew down to Lucknow on Saturday for the shoot of Chhichhore and Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari’s next. Titled as Bawaal the film stars Jhanvi Kapoor as the leading lady. Kapoor is already in the state capital since last few days.

Besides Dhawan, the director, his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actor Manoj Pahwa and filmmaker Ajay Rai have also arrived for the shoot.

Bareilly ki Barfi film director also landed in the state capital.

A source close to the unit informed that the shoot is scheduled to start from Sunday. “It’s a 26-day schedule. And after two days of shoot in Lucknow the team will move to Kanpur for next 8-9 days and then the remaining shoot will be held in the state capital again.”

Actor Manoj Pahwa at the airport.

Director Nitesh Tiwari is already in Lucknow with his team since last few days. Interestingly, Ashwiny has also shot for her film Bareilly Ki Barfi in the state capital in which her husband was a co-writer.

The shooting is to be held at various locations in Lucknow.