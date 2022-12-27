Veer Bal Diwas an occasion to express gratitude to sons of Guru Gobind Singh: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recalled the courage of the Sikh Gurus on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas (Sahibzada Diwas) on Monday and said Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed his four sons to protect the culture and religion of India.

The sacrifice of the Sikh Gurus is an inspiration for the people, he said.

“This day is an occasion to express gratitude to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh -- Ajit Singh, Fateh Singh, Zorawar Singh and Jujhar Singh,” he said.

The chief minister provided clothes to the ‘sangat’ and visitors. Releasing a book at an event at his official residence, 5-Kalidas Marg, Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas.

The chief minister carried the Holy Book on his head on the occasion.

“Mata Gujri dedicated her life to uphold the duty of safeguarding the people and family till her death. When Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj was told that his four sons were martyred for the country while protecting religion, he said, ‘chaar mue to kya bhaya, jeevit kaee hajaar’,” the chief minister said.

“The programme is being organised to express gratitude to the sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Veer Bal Diwas connects us with history, it provides an opportunity to express gratitude to the Sikh Gurus who gave us strength with their devotion to religion and the culture of the country,” he added.

“I salute the fine tradition of making sacrifices for religion,” the chief minister said, adding, “I’m happy to see that work has begun to highlight the contribution and sacrifice of the four sons of the Sikh Guru in the history books. I had requested the publication of the books earlier, if we don’t write about their life and sacrifice, the people will lose track of these sahibzade.”

“Two sons died on the battlefield, while Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh died due to suffocation when they were put inside a brick enclosure. Their sacrifice gives us the strength to fight in adverse circumstances. Whenever there is a crisis in India, Punjab has always stood like a wall, be it attacks from the western border of the country,” he said.

Recalling the courage of the Sikh soldiers during the Tawang clash on December 9, Yogi Adityanath said, “Soldiers of the Sikh Regiment forced the Chinese troops to retreat. It shows the courage of our soldiers. We should all work together to strengthen this tradition at every level. It is an opportunity to express gratitude toward tradition and ancestors.”

The Ahiyaganj Gurudwara in Lucknow is associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh.

“The culture department has been asked to identify the gurudwaras associated with the Guru tradition. An action plan should be made regarding connectivity and beautification around the gurudwaras,” he said.

