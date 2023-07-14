Vegetable vendors held for tomato price hike protest released on bail

VARANASI A vegetable vendor and his son, who were arrested on Monday for allegedly being part of protests against the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, were released from the district jail on Wednesday night after being granted bail by the court, said officials.

Two bouncers were deployed at the vegetable vendor’s shop in Nagwan area. (Sourced)

Ajai Fauji, a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker, had deployed two bouncers at vegetable vendor Jaganarayan Yadav’s shop in Nagwan area on Sunday as a mark of protest against hike in prices of tomatoes. Subsequently, the vendor and his son Vikas Yadav were held by cops from Lanka police station on Monday.

The police registered a case against Fauji, the vendor and his son, on the complaint of the Nagwa police outpost in-charge. The trio was booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and 505 (2) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police officials said.

While the father and son were arrested and sent to the Varanasi district jail, Fauji was said to be on the run.

Upon release, the father-son duo was welcomed by SP district president Sujit Yadav Lakkar and many other party leaders.

