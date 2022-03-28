Veteran BJP MLA Satish Mahana all set to be UP assembly speaker

Former minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Satish Mahana is all set to be the speaker of the 18th legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh. Mahana, who secured victory from Maharajpur assembly seat in Kanpur district for the eighth time in the recently concluded UP polls, filed his nomination papers for the speaker’s post on Monday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were prominent among those present during the filing of the papers. Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya and Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ were also present on the occasion.

Principal secretary, UP legislative assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey said Satish Mahana was the lone candidate to file the nomination paper for the speaker’s post on Monday. “He will take charge of the post at 2pm on Tuesday. The MLAs who could not take oath on Monday will be administered oath on Tuesday from 11am,” he added.

BJP leader Suresh Kumar Khanna said the Opposition parties followed the tradition by not fielding candidates and thereby paving way for the unopposed election of Satish Mahana to the speaker’s post. Mahana was industrial development minister in the previous BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

In the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP won 255 seats of the total 403 while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) got 12 and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) got six. The Samajwadi Party, the main Opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, won 111 seats while its allies the Rashtriya Lok Dal got eight and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party won six seats. Apart from this, the Congress won two seats, the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) two and the Bahujan Samaj Party one seat.