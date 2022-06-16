VHP, Bajrang Dal stage demo in U.P.’s Prayagraj against violent protests

As part of their nationwide protests, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal on Thursday staged a demonstration in Prayagraj against the recent violence in parts of the country over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-removed BJP functionaries.

The demonstrators demanded strict action against those who “instigated” people that led to violent protests at several places, including Prayagraj, after Friday prayers on June 10.

While staging a demonstration at the district magistrate’s office in the morning, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists extended support to former BJP office bearers Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal by submitting a memorandum addressed to the President of India, demanding strict action against the miscreants and security for Hindus.

They demanded that organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Tablighi Jamaat “that ignite radical Islamic Jihadi violence, atrocities and persecutions in the country”, should be proscribed immediately, said co-media in-charge of VHP’s Prayagraj city unit Gaurav Jaiswal.

VHP’s regional working committee member Vinod Agarwal claimed that Nupur Sharma had merely quoted what is written in Islamic scriptures. “Referring to the Islamic scriptures, Nupur Sharma had expressed her views during a TV debate. There is a big conspiracy behind the chaos in the name of protests across the country aimed at defaming the country. In such a situation, strict action should be taken against all miscreants involved in the violence and this conspiracy,” he said.