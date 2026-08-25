Video shows Shahjahanpur councillors taking ‘oath to share civic funds’, probe ordered

A video purportedly showing several Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation councillors taking an unusual oath to share civic funds among themselves has gone viral on social media, prompting the municipal authorities to order an inquiry into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

Municipal commissioner Saumya Gururani said the video was reportedly recorded in November 2025, when a different civic chief was serving in the city. (For representation)

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In the video, a group of people can be seen standing with water in their hands and repeating an oath administered by one person. They have been identified on social media as municipal councillors, although the authenticity of the video and the identities of those appearing in it have not been independently verified.

According to the purported oath heard in the video, whatever income received by the municipal corporation would be divided equally among all 60 councillors. The group also pledges to stand together if any member encounters trouble.

The video also contains an objectionable reference to the mother of anyone described as a “traitor”.

The footage has triggered allegations of corruption against councillors on social media, with several users questioning the alleged sharing of municipal funds. Some posts have also raised questions about the assets of an unidentified councillor, claiming that the person owned only one house around three years ago but has since allegedly acquired several houses and luxury vehicles. These claims have not been independently verified.

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{{^usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Saumya Gururani said the video was reportedly recorded in November 2025, when a different civic chief was serving in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Saumya Gururani said the video was reportedly recorded in November 2025, when a different civic chief was serving in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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“Even so, we have ordered an inquiry,” Gururani said, adding that further action would be taken on the basis of the findings.