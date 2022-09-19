Vijay Mishra case: Allahabad High Court quashes suspension of 8 cops

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has quashed the suspension of eight police officers who were on duty when gangster-turned-politician Vijay Mishra made comments against some high-ranked state government officials while in police custody in August this year.

The eight policemen were suspended for laxity in duty.

The court, however, observed that the order of quashing of suspension order shall not preclude the respondent authorities from initiating fresh proceedings against them in accordance with law.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan allowed the petition filed by Abhay Narayan Tiwari and other policemen.

The court, while passing the order, said the order of suspension was passed “without proper application of mind” by the Mirzapur SP.

These suspended police personnel had challenged the SP’s order before the Allahabad High Court.

It might be recalled that on August 5 Mishra was brought to Mirzapur to appear before the district court in an extortion case. There, Mishra gave his statement to the media from a police van and alleged that AK-47 rifles had been recovered from the possession of his son Vishnu Mishra on the diktat of the ADG (law and order). He claimed three AK-47 rifles had been arranged by the police to implicate him in more cases but as police could not take him on remand, the AK-47 rifles were shown to be in the possession of Vishnu.

The judgement was delivered on September 7.