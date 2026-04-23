Vikas Nagar slum fire: HC orders inquiry, seeks replies by May 13

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered the additional chief secretary, Public Works Department (PWD), to investigate and submit a report detailing the encroachment on PWD land in connection with Vikas Nagar slum fire incident of April 15 in Lucknow.

The Vikas Nagar slum fire erupted on April 15. (FILE PHOTO)

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The court has also directed the state’s relief commissioner to investigate the matter and order the respondent officials to submit their replies by May 13, detailing the incident, the causes and the remedial measures proposed.

The court stated that the district magistrate and the municipal commissioner of Lucknow will file their separate counter-affidavits (replies) in the matter.

The court questioned how, if the PWD owned the land, people could encroach upon it and continued to do so for years. The court also questioned which officials were responsible for preventing encroachment on government land. The court asked whether the government has any mechanism in place to prevent such incidents from recurring.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla issued this order on April 17, which was uploaded on Wednesday, in response to a public interest litigation filed by Anurag Tripathi, a local lawyer. The petition sought proper rehabilitation for the fire victims, including medical treatment, rations, and temporary housing. The petitioner stated that the residents had lost everything, and therefore, they should receive immediate government assistance. The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 13.

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