lucknow news

Village heads to assist Lucknow admn in fight against dengue

Cleanliness drive launched in rural pockets. Village heads to have crucial role to play as they would spearhead the drive in their respective areas, says DM
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 07:59 PM IST
The cleanliness drive would include cleaning of ponds, lakes, lanes, villages, garbage dumps. (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW The district administration on Wednesday launched a special cleanliness drive in the rural pockets of Lucknow to curb dengue and other vector-borne diseases. Gram pradhans were asked to ensure cleanliness and check mosquito breeding in their vicinity.

“The threat of dengue and other vector-borne diseases is looming large on the entire district and rural pockets are no exception. Hence, we have launched a special cleanliness drive that would cover rural areas of the district,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

“The village heads will have a crucial role to play as they would be the ones to spearhead the drive in their respective areas,” said the DM.

The cleanliness drive would include cleaning of ponds, lakes, lanes, villages, garbage dumps etc. “It would be ensured that the areas are clean and cleared of stagnant water that acts as a breeding point for mosquitoes,” he said. The DM said village heads would also ensure anti-larvae fogging at ponds and lakes in their areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
