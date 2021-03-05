Village watchmen to help UP cops in peaceful conduct of panchayat polls

Ahead of panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, police are taking the help of the village watchmen to keep an eye on miscreants and for curbing rumours that could lead to violence or unrest. The watchmen will also inform the police about bootleggers active in their respective areas, said police officials. The state police have also activated its informer network, cyber cell and social media cell for online monitoring.

Village watchmen have traditionally kept the police updated of developments in their villages including rumours and troublemakers. Ahead of the panchayat polls, police have again asked the village watchmen to help identify bootleggers for crackdown on use of illegal-hooch in the poll season.

A meeting of cops and village watchmen was held at the Soraon police station on Wednesday in this regard. The watchmen were told to stay alert and share information about troublemakers, suspicious persons in the villages, manufacturing, storage and transport of illegal liquor. They were also asked to create awareness among people to stay away from hooch as it may contain substances including methyl alcohol which is extremely harmful to health.

SP (trans-Ganga) Dhawal Jaiswal said a list of village watchmen was prepared and their mobile numbers were noted down. He added that the police and watchmen have been asked to work in coordination for the peaceful conduct of panchayat polls and to curb the menace of illicit liquor. Soon watchmen of other areas will also be alerted, he said.

There are at least 4,739 watchmen in the four districts of the Prayagraj range, which include Prayagraj-921, Pratapgarh-2000, Kaushambi-714 and Fatehpur-1114.