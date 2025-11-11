‘Vision India’ initiative: SP to woo youth ahead of 2027 UP polls

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced a nationwide youth outreach drive under its new ‘Vision India’ initiative ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The campaign will begin with ‘Vision India Startup Summit’ in Bengaluru on November 16 and will later expand to other parts of the country. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (ANI)

Announcing the initiative at a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said the programme aims to connect with young Indians by showcasing the SP’s development record and its roadmap for the state’s future.

“We are going to start a programme regarding the vision of a new India -- a progressive India that looks ahead. The mentality of new India is not divisive. Those with a negative mindset are against us. Vision can counter division. The youth today are progressive, forward-looking and inclusive,” Akhilesh said.

“We are going to work on that vision. The SP regime gave the Agra-Lucknow expressway at a time when there were not many expressways in the country. We ensured world-class infrastructure from health to education. We gave solar policy and distributed 50 lakh LED bulbs in the state. Our politics is of vision, and not division,” the former chief minister of UP added.

Akhilesh said he will personally attend all the ‘Vision India’ programmes. The first leg to be organised in Bengaluru on November 16 will be attended by MP Rajeev Rai and former minister Abhishek Mishra along with other technical experts, he said.

The SP chief said they will have to work on socialism and secularism in order to save the Constitution. “We will reach out to people with our past achievements and will also raise the issues of today’s generation. We are starting from Bengaluru because it’s a hub for startups, which is our agenda,” Akhilesh pointed out.

On Monday’s Delhi blast, Akhilesh said, “When our PM has said that strict action will be taken against the culprits, we should trust him. Such an incident near a national monument like Red Fort is highly condemnable. We must also ask why intelligence failures keep recurring despite the same government being in power for so many years.”

He further claimed that the BJP and its allies are losing the Bihar elections, asserting that “the people of Bihar have already given their verdict in favour of the INDIA bloc.”