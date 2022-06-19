Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Vitamin D deficiency prevalent among acute leukemia patients: KGMU study
Vitamin D deficiency prevalent among acute leukemia patients: KGMU study

The study found that the deficiency was present in those suffering from Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
King George Medical University (file photo)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 07:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Vitamin D deficiency is highly prevalent among acute leukemia (a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow) patients, found a study by the department of clinical haematology at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The study found that the deficiency was present in those suffering from Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), and this deficiency has been linked with poor outcomes in acute leukemia patients post-induction remission therapy.

“A clinical trial of Vitamin D supplementation with a large sample size in acute leukemia is now essential to evaluate the benefits of Vitamin D in the overall survival in acute leukemia,” said Prof AK Tripathi, HoD clinical haematology.

The study included 73 patients of which 44 (60.3%) were male, and 29 (39.7%) were female. The mean age was 30.32, and the median age was 25 years. As many as 10 patients were under 50 years of age.

The research published in the journal ‘Nutrition and Cancer’ also had Dr Shweta Maurya and Dr Shailendra Prasad Verma from the department. A Vitamin D deficiency of less than 20 nanograms per millilitre was observed in 59 (80.8%) patients, whereas 14 (19.2%) had normal levels over 20 nanograms per millilitre, said Prof Tripathi

