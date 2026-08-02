In the much-tracked trial of the sensational 2018 murder case of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, the remaining final arguments will continue before the court of district judge Malkhan Singh on August 6.

With arguments from both sides nearing completion, the court had earlier heard part of the final arguments (For Representation)

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The matter, registered at Gomti Nagar police station, pertains to offences under Sections 302 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. Tiwari, 38, a resident of New Hyderabad Colony, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2018 near the Makdoompur police outpost in Gomti Nagar Extension.

“The trial has reached last stage. Final arguments in the case will continue on August 6 in the court of the district judge,” said Pranshu Agarwal, advocate representing kin of the late Vivek Tewari in the court.

The case drew national attention due to issues of police accountability and the use of force. The court’s observations and final order in the matter are being closely watched.

In the early hours of September 30, 2018, Tiwari was returning home in his car after attending a party at around 1:30 am. Police alleged that two motorcycle-borne constables, Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, who were on patrol duty, signalled him to stop.

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{{^usCountry}} When Tiwari did not stop immediately, the constables chased him. During the chase, one of them allegedly opened fire. A bullet hit Tiwari, who was later declared dead at a hospital. His colleague Sana Khan, who was in the car with him, was a key eyewitness in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Tiwari did not stop immediately, the constables chased him. During the chase, one of them allegedly opened fire. A bullet hit Tiwari, who was later declared dead at a hospital. His colleague Sana Khan, who was in the car with him, was a key eyewitness in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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The killing triggered widespread outrage as it involved serving policemen shooting at a corporate executive in a state capital. The case was initially probed by the Lucknow Police and later monitored closely by the state government.

Both constables were arrested and booked for murder and causing hurt. The trial has been underway in the district judge’s court for several years. While Prashant Chaudhary is facing trial in this court, co-accused Sandeep Kumar is also being tried separately in connection with the case.

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With arguments from both sides nearing completion, the court had earlier heard part of the final arguments. The matter was then adjourned and is now scheduled for August 6 for the remaining submissions.