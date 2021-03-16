Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Voices of dissent surfacing within UP BJP: Akhilesh
Voices of dissent surfacing within UP BJP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday claimed that voices of dissent had started surfacing within the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
By Pankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday claimed that voices of dissent had started surfacing within the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He also claimed that various senior officials in the administration and police were not attending phone calls from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), despite directives.

“When BJP leaders were making claims about their victory in the next state Assembly polls from the dais during the party’s working committee meeting (on Monday in Lucknow), several office-bearers and leaders were raising their voice against the misgovernance under the party’s rule,” Yadav said in a press statement released by the SP here. He, however, did not name any leader.

“The BJP might make all-out efforts to hide the reality and spread lies, but it is not going to succeed as voices of dissent and dissatisfaction have started surfacing within the party,” he claimed.

The SP president said: “The Samajwadi Party had been saying since the very beginning that anarchy and corruption are rampant in the BJP regime in the state and there appears to be no control of the government or administration over it.”

Different district magistrates (DMs), SSPs, SPs and commissioners were not attending phone calls from the CM office despite directives, he said, claiming that there were reports given by government sources to this effect.

