Civic Polls: Voter awareness rally held in Lucknow

A voter awareness rally was organised on the premises of National Inter College, Lucknow to raise awareness among voters to exercise their voting rights during municipal elections to be held on May 4.

Around 100 children of Government Jubilee Inter College, Lucknow participated in the rally with colorful balloons on their bicycles. As many as 2000 children from National Inter College, Lucknow, Government Inter College, Nishatganj, Lucknow and Bhartiya Girls Inter College, Lucknow also participated in the rally.

The students held posters and banners with slogans like, “Voting is our right, do not waste it”, “Vote for a better India”, “Pehle Matdaan, Phir Jalpaan”.

The rally was flagged off by election supervisor, Leena Johri. District election officer Surya Pal Gangwar and chief development officer Riya Kejriwal were present at the event.

During the rally, the district election officer appealed to the residents of Lucknow that more and more people should exercise their franchise and take part in election process.

Additional district magistrate administration Bipin Kumar Mishra, district inspector of schools, Rakesh Kumar and others took part in the rally with the students to sensitise voters.

All the students called upon the public to vote with full enthusiasm on May 4 and the public showed a positive attitude towards it, said DM.

