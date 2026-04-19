Voters will teach SP, Cong a lesson for blocking women’s quota: Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress colluded to block the passage of the amendment to the 2023 women’s reservation law in the Lok Sabha, with the intent of depriving women of their due quota. He said both parties would be “taught a lesson” in the upcoming elections.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak during a media interaction in Firozabad on Sunday. (Sourced)

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Interacting with media persons during his visit to Firozabad, Pathak claimed that the opposition’s resistance to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendment was an attempt to push back half of the population.

“Samajwadi Party and Congress have made the road difficult for women striving to succeed in all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a special session to ensure the passage of the amendment bill providing reservation to women, but both parties obstructed it,” Pathak said.

He further alleged that SP leaders feared that once the bill was implemented, empowered women would not tolerate “goons and mafia elements” allegedly patronised by the party. “Women and daughters felt insecure during the SP regime, but the situation has changed under the BJP government,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a question on a holiday sought for Parashuram Jayanti, Pathak said the BJP respects all great personalities and has worked to honour Maharishi Parashuram. He added that the party has also taken significant steps to honour Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and remains committed to the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a question on a holiday sought for Parashuram Jayanti, Pathak said the BJP respects all great personalities and has worked to honour Maharishi Parashuram. He added that the party has also taken significant steps to honour Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and remains committed to the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Pathak inspected facilities being provided to patients at a medical college in Firozabad and interacted with them to assess the level of care. He asked patients and their attendants whether they were being asked to procure medicines from outside. During his 40-minute visit, he interacted with several patients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Pathak inspected facilities being provided to patients at a medical college in Firozabad and interacted with them to assess the level of care. He asked patients and their attendants whether they were being asked to procure medicines from outside. During his 40-minute visit, he interacted with several patients. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also visited the ultrasound centre and sought feedback from patients regarding their treatment. He directed the principal to ensure better coordination so that admitted patients do not face any inconvenience and emphasised the need to take feedback constructively to improve healthcare services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also visited the ultrasound centre and sought feedback from patients regarding their treatment. He directed the principal to ensure better coordination so that admitted patients do not face any inconvenience and emphasised the need to take feedback constructively to improve healthcare services. {{/usCountry}}

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