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Voters will teach SP, Cong a lesson for blocking women’s quota: Pathak

Interacting with media persons during his visit to Firozabad, Pathak claimed that the opposition’s resistance to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendment was an attempt to push back half of the population. “Samajwadi Party and Congress have made the road difficult for women striving to succeed in all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a special session to ensure the passage of the amendment bill providing reservation to women, but both parties obstructed it,” Pathak said.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 07:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress colluded to block the passage of the amendment to the 2023 women’s reservation law in the Lok Sabha, with the intent of depriving women of their due quota. He said both parties would be “taught a lesson” in the upcoming elections.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak during a media interaction in Firozabad on Sunday. (Sourced)

Interacting with media persons during his visit to Firozabad, Pathak claimed that the opposition’s resistance to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendment was an attempt to push back half of the population.

“Samajwadi Party and Congress have made the road difficult for women striving to succeed in all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a special session to ensure the passage of the amendment bill providing reservation to women, but both parties obstructed it,” Pathak said.

He further alleged that SP leaders feared that once the bill was implemented, empowered women would not tolerate “goons and mafia elements” allegedly patronised by the party. “Women and daughters felt insecure during the SP regime, but the situation has changed under the BJP government,” he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Voters will teach SP, Cong a lesson for blocking women’s quota: Pathak
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Voters will teach SP, Cong a lesson for blocking women’s quota: Pathak
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