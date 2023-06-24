Want Saharanpur, adjoining rly stations to be world class: Vaishnaw

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced several projects during his visit to Saharanpur railway station on Saturday. They include an accident relief train, solely for the purpose of disaster management and a new railway line connecting the city with Dehradun, via Shakambhari Devi temple among others.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on June 24. (Sourced)

On the occasion, the minister said ₹15.73 crore had been allocated for the accident relief train which will also include a crane. He said he wanted for the railway stations in Saharanpur and adjoining places to be transformed into ‘world-class stations’ like the one at Tapri junction for which ₹500 crore will be allotted.

“A new Vande Bharat Express train is going to be introduced soon from Saharanpur to Prayagraj,” Vaishnaw added. Uttar Pradesh minister of state for PWD Brijesh Singh, who is also BJP MLA from Deoband seat in Saharanpur and general manager, Northern Railways Shobhan Chaudhuri were prominent among those present on the occasion.