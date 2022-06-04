Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In UP’s Mahoba, woman thrashed by in-laws for not giving birth to son
lucknow news

In UP’s Mahoba, woman thrashed by in-laws for not giving birth to son

A video of the thrashing, widely circulated on social media, showed the woman being kicked by two other women, who are believed to be her in-laws.
The victim filed a complaint in which she alleged her in-laws had tortured her, including torturing her genitals.(Representative image)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 02:06 PM IST
Reported by Haider Naqvi | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

In horrifying news from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, a woman was thrashed by her in-laws for not giving birth to a son. Upon being married, the woman had given birth to two daughters but her in-laws demanded a boy.

A video of the thrashing, widely circulated on social media, showed the woman being kicked by two other women, who are believed to be her in-laws. The woman was also grabbed by her hair and received repeated blows on her back as the two others verbally abused her.

One of the women also called the victim a 'prostitute' as she begged them to stop.

Onlookers stood and watched and did nothing to stop the brutality being unleashed on the victim.

The victim filed a complaint in which she alleged her in-laws had tortured her, including torturing her genitals.

Following the complaint, the Mahoba police on Saturday registered a case against five people including the victim's husband, Neeraj, father-in-law Kariya and three others who are all women. The police added that the matter is being probed.

RELATED STORIES

“The woman has accused her in-laws of thrashing her. She is currently hospitalised and has been sent for a medical examination,” Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Sudha Singh told reporters on Saturday adding appropriate action will be taken.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP