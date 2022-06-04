In UP’s Mahoba, woman thrashed by in-laws for not giving birth to son

In horrifying news from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, a woman was thrashed by her in-laws for not giving birth to a son. Upon being married, the woman had given birth to two daughters but her in-laws demanded a boy.

A video of the thrashing, widely circulated on social media, showed the woman being kicked by two other women, who are believed to be her in-laws. The woman was also grabbed by her hair and received repeated blows on her back as the two others verbally abused her.

One of the women also called the victim a 'prostitute' as she begged them to stop.

Onlookers stood and watched and did nothing to stop the brutality being unleashed on the victim.

The victim filed a complaint in which she alleged her in-laws had tortured her, including torturing her genitals.

Following the complaint, the Mahoba police on Saturday registered a case against five people including the victim's husband, Neeraj, father-in-law Kariya and three others who are all women. The police added that the matter is being probed.

“The woman has accused her in-laws of thrashing her. She is currently hospitalised and has been sent for a medical examination,” Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Sudha Singh told reporters on Saturday adding appropriate action will be taken.

