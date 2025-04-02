Water crisis looms as Sharda canal to shut down for maintenance

: Residents of areas like Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Chinhat, Indira Nagar, etc, may be in for a water crisis as Sharda canal, the primary source for Kathauta lake, will be shut down for cleaning and maintenance beginning April 18, officials aware of the situation said. Jal Sansthan has requested the irrigation department to complete the maintenance work within 30 days to minimise the disruption. (For representation only)

The disruption, to last till June 2, may lead to water crisis for people residing in the above-mentioned areas as they rely heavily on Kathauta lake for their daily water needs.

The irrigation department has informed Jal Sansthan (water works) that water supply from Sharda canal to Kathauta lake will be halted for 45 days, directly affecting around 5 lakh people.

The 45-day shutdown marks an essential phase of maintenance for Sharda canal every year, but it raises significant concerns for the residents who depend on Kathauta lake for water supply.

To address the looming water scarcity, Jal Sansthan has already begun making alternative arrangements, like linking the water supply of the aforementioned areas with around 150 tubewells in Indira Nagar and parts of Gomti Nagar.

Kuldeep Singh, general manager, Jal Sansthan, said, “We will have to regulate the water supply for fewer hours compared to normal days. Besides, efforts are underway to increase the capacity of Kathauta lake so that more water can be stored in it in the future.”

However, the irrigation department is yet to confirm if the 30-day timeline is feasible.