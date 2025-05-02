Water hyacinth spreads across Gomti, fresh clean-up drive begins

Over one-and-a-half months after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) promised to remove water hyacinth from the Gomti river, large stretches remain choked, especially near the Bhainsakund area. Despite earlier claims that the river would be cleared from water hyacinth within a month, LMC has failed to control the invasive plant’s rapid spread. Water hyacinth in Gomti. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The unchecked growth has allowed water hyacinth to accumulate in bulk, blocking water flow and posing serious ecological risks. The dense patches have now clustered near the riverbanks, worsening the situation.

LMC officials resumed a limited clean-up drive on Wednesday and announced that a regular drive will start again on Friday.

“We conducted cleaning on Wednesday and will resume regular operations from Friday,” said LMC chief engineer Manoj Prabhat. “The growth rate of water hyacinth is alarming. A one-metre patch can double in size within a day.”

Officials admitted that the delay in setting up a boom barrier meant to block floating debris has also contributed to the worsening situation. The barrier, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, was to be installed near Kudiya Ghat but remains on hold.

Prabhat said an inspection will be carried out on Friday with CSR officials and a professor from the university to finalise the barrier’s location.

LMC has also begun planning long-term solutions. “We’re working to divert sewage to treatment plants using a tapping method,” said a senior LMC official. “Untreated sewage entering the river encourages hyacinth growth, which depletes oxygen and threatens aquatic life.”

The LMC plans to install mesh barriers at key locations to trap floating waste and prevent further spread. Officials said the state government is monitoring the situation closely and considering broader pollution-control measures.

The fast moving river current has brought in more hyacinth from upstream areas, worsening the spread. “Earlier the river was stagnant. Now, with the increased flow, the plant is spreading quickly,” Prabhat said.

Environmental experts and residents have raised concerns over the issue and fear that the situation could deteriorate further with the onset of monsoon.

The official said that now the LMC has assured that the cleanup will continue in phases, with regular monitoring to prevent a recurrence. Authorities are also exploring additional measures to ensure the long-term health of the river.