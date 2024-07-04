Water-logging in Lko’s Gomti Nagar: IIT Roorkee to construct 40km of drains at 151.46 cr

IIT Roorkee engineers have prepared a report to end water-logging in Gomti Nagar, according to which, the drainage system in the area will undergo a major overhaul. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This initiative comes after IIT Roorkee prepared a new design for the drains, aiming to resolve water-logging issues here.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has prepared a detailed project report based on IIT Roorkee’s design, which outlines the construction of 39.810 km of new drains in Gomti Nagar. The project is estimated to cost ₹151.46 crore, and the proposal has been submitted to the government for approval.

Once implemented, this project is expected to provide relief to approximately 5,00,000 residents, particularly in areas like Vibhuti Khand, which houses prominent offices, hotels, and the high court.

Officials of the LMC say that the urgency of this project was felt last year when heavy rains caused severe waterlogging across this area. In response to the high court’s orders, a multi-disciplinary team of officials was formed to tackle the issue. After several rounds of deliberations, it was decided to enlist IIT Roorkee to redesign the drainage system in Gomti Nagar.

In a related development, the municipal commissioner conducted an inspection of Zone 4 (Gomti Nagar) to review the cleaning of drains and other preparatory arrangements. He was reportedly displeased with the state of cleanliness and issued stern warnings to the officers present.