Waterway facility will be built in Gorakhpur’s Dakshinanchal to facilitate exports: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that a waterway facility will be built in Gorakhpur’s Dakshinanchal to facilitate the export of crops.

Uttar Prades chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The waterway facility thus developed would be used for supplying vegetables grown in this area to other parts of the country, he said.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the closing ceremony of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh organised by BJP’s Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan at GD Inter-College.

The chief minister said that previously, the maximum migration of workers used to take place from Dakshinanchal (the southern region of Gorakhpur district).

However, with many industries to be set up in the industrial townships of Dhuriapar, Gola, Sikriganj and Khajani, people will not have to go anywhere in search of jobs, he said.

The government has allocated ₹200 crore in the budget for land acquisition for this purpose.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government was committed to promoting sports and there was no shortage of funds for this, Adityanath said.

“Resources are being made available in the state to promote sports and encourage sportspersons. The government has taken several steps to increase interest in sports in the state, including developing playgrounds and opening gyms in every village. Stadiums and mini-stadiums have been built at the district level,” he said.

The expenditure on various items for sports hostels had not seen an increase since 1994, he said.

The BJP government increased this and sportspersons are being provided free travel in AC 3 Class, he said. The construction of the state’s first sports university named after Major Dhyanchand was progressing at a fast pace in Meerut, he added.

He enumerated the initiatives taken by BJP government for sports promotion.

The BJP government had also increased the cash prizes for Olympic and Asian Games medallists, he said.

In an Olympics’ singles event, a gold medallist will be given ₹6 crore, a silver medallist ₹4 crore and a bronze medallist ₹2 crore, he said.

₹10 lakh is given to players from the state who participate in the Olympics, he said.

Speaking about Saansad Khel Mahakumbh, Adityanath said 2,000 to 2,500 new players were groomed in each parliamentary constituency.

In the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state, this number will be up to 2 lakh, he said. Saansad Khel Mahakumbh is becoming a platform to prepare international-level players, he said.

Adityanath, who witnessed the wrestling and volleyball finals, lauded the players at the end of the event.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)