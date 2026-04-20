...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

WB govt indulging in politics of appeasement: Yogi

UP chief minister addresses election rallies in Pingla, Joypur and Garbeta assembly constituencies of West Bengal

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 10:55 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a frontal attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal accusing it of indulging in appeasement politics and said the Mamata government obstructed fencing along the Bangladesh border for appeasement, according to a government press release.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Mamata Didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) says “Khela Hobe” but the game is now over and the time for West Bengal’s development has begun,” he said. Yogi said West Bengal has witnessed anarchy, hooliganism, and mafia rule during the TMC government’s tenure and that it has not been able to control cow slaughter, smuggling, and the mafia.

Adityanath, who addressed election meetings in Pingla, Joypur and Garbeta assembly constituencies of West Bengal, also accused Mamata Banerjee of getting annoyed by chants of Jai Shri Ram. “Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ once led to lathi charges and even firing, but now devotees of Lord Ram are welcomed,” he said.

Yogi connected with the people instantly and at his first public meeting. He said Pingla, the name of the assembly constituency, meant “saffron” and the soil there represented spiritual traditions.

Yogi said sand, coal, land and cattle mafias are exploiting West Bengal while the youth are troubled, farmers are frustrated, and industry has collapsed there. He said once the growth engine of India’s economy, West Bengal has been reduced to disorder by the Congress, the Left parties and the TMC.

He said these parties did not work for the uplift of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Yogi accused them of disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar and not according due protocol even to the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Adityanath said the behaviour shown towards the President was visible during Parliament sessions.

Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to implement the women’s reservation by 2029 but these parties obstructed its passage. He said insulting women, youth, farmers and the poor has become their habit and people will not accept a government steeped in corruption and misconduct.

 
west bengal yogi adityanath uttar pradesh mamata banerjee
Home / Cities / Lucknow / WB govt indulging in politics of appeasement: Yogi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / WB govt indulging in politics of appeasement: Yogi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.