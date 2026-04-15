Wedding season pushes up commercial LPG demand in Lucknow

With the wedding season beginning on Wednesday, the district supply office has received around 120 applications for commercial LPG cylinders from caterers and event organisers, indicating a surge in demand.

The district supply office has received around 120 applications for commercial LPG cylinders from caterers and event organisers (File)

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According to officials, the applications were submitted along with wedding invitation cards as supporting documents, a standard requirement to verify the legitimacy of commercial fuel demand during peak marriage months. Each request typically seeks between three and 12 LPG cylinders, depending on the scale of the event and the number of guests.

The surge, officials added, is a routine seasonal trend in the region, where large-scale catering operations increase significantly during the wedding season. With multiple ceremonies scheduled across rural and urban areas, demand for commercial LPG usually spikes within a short period.

Additional district magistrate (civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam said every application is being scrutinised to ensure proper allocation and prevent misuse of commercial cylinders.

“We verify each request against submitted marriage invitation cards and other supporting details before approval,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The supply department is also coordinating with authorised LPG distributors to ensure smooth distribution and avoid shortages during peak demand weeks. While supply chains remain stable, monitoring has been intensified to manage the seasonal surge efficiently, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The supply department is also coordinating with authorised LPG distributors to ensure smooth distribution and avoid shortages during peak demand weeks. While supply chains remain stable, monitoring has been intensified to manage the seasonal surge efficiently, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Santosh Gupta, president of the Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Tent and Caterers Association, said timely availability of LPG cylinders is crucial for uninterrupted food preparation at big events, where catering often extends to hundreds or even thousands of guests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Santosh Gupta, president of the Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Tent and Caterers Association, said timely availability of LPG cylinders is crucial for uninterrupted food preparation at big events, where catering often extends to hundreds or even thousands of guests. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many have requested multiple cylinders in advance to avoid last-minute disruptions, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many have requested multiple cylinders in advance to avoid last-minute disruptions, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have also arranged alternatives such as wood, induction stoves, cow dung cakes and kerosene in addition to commercial LPG,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have also arranged alternatives such as wood, induction stoves, cow dung cakes and kerosene in addition to commercial LPG,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), said adequate arrangements are in place to meet the increased demand. He added that regular inspections and monitoring of commercial cylinder distribution will continue to ensure compliance with norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), said adequate arrangements are in place to meet the increased demand. He added that regular inspections and monitoring of commercial cylinder distribution will continue to ensure compliance with norms. {{/usCountry}}

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District administration officials said they expect demand to remain high in the coming weeks as the peak wedding season progresses and have advised caterers to apply well in advance to avoid delays.

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