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Wedding season pushes up commercial LPG demand in Lucknow

According to officials, the applications were submitted along with wedding invitation cards as supporting documents, a standard requirement to verify the legitimacy of commercial fuel demand during peak marriage months. Each request typically seeks between three and 12 LPG cylinders, depending on the scale of the event and the number of guests.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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With the wedding season beginning on Wednesday, the district supply office has received around 120 applications for commercial LPG cylinders from caterers and event organisers, indicating a surge in demand.

The district supply office has received around 120 applications for commercial LPG cylinders from caterers and event organisers (File)

According to officials, the applications were submitted along with wedding invitation cards as supporting documents, a standard requirement to verify the legitimacy of commercial fuel demand during peak marriage months. Each request typically seeks between three and 12 LPG cylinders, depending on the scale of the event and the number of guests.

The surge, officials added, is a routine seasonal trend in the region, where large-scale catering operations increase significantly during the wedding season. With multiple ceremonies scheduled across rural and urban areas, demand for commercial LPG usually spikes within a short period.

Additional district magistrate (civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam said every application is being scrutinised to ensure proper allocation and prevent misuse of commercial cylinders.

“We verify each request against submitted marriage invitation cards and other supporting details before approval,” she said.

District administration officials said they expect demand to remain high in the coming weeks as the peak wedding season progresses and have advised caterers to apply well in advance to avoid delays.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Wedding season pushes up commercial LPG demand in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Wedding season pushes up commercial LPG demand in Lucknow
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