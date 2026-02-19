Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Feb 20-22)

Stand-up: A multistoried act Delhi-based comic Badal Sharma, best known for his ‘East Delhi’ persona, will bring his latest act, Teri Kahaani, to the stage. (Representative photo)

What: Delhi-based comic Badal Sharma, best known for his ‘East Delhi’ persona, will bring his latest act, Teri Kahaani, to the stage. Expect his signature brand of “pomedy,” a blend of poetry and comedy, as the 31-year-old turns everyday struggles into wry humour delivered in his trademark laid-back style. From growing up in “Jamnapaar” to navigating parental pressure and recounting travel misadventures, Sharma finds humour in the familiar. Sign up for a performance that promises to be as poetic as it is punchy.

When: February 20 (Friday), 8 pm

Where: Lucknow Events Club

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

Music: Shaam-e-Sufiyana

What: Unwind this weekend with the soulful, melodious voice of Vishal Pandey, a Lucknow-based musician and winner of the Lucknow Radio City Super Singer 2017. Known for his serene stage presence and rich vocals, Pandey will regale audiences with a carefully curated selection of Sufi melodies, including Saanson Ki Mala by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Teri Deewani by Kailash Kher, alongside popular Bollywood romantic classics. Designed to soothe after a long week, the performance aims to transport listeners into a space of reflection.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 8 pm

Where: Tickled Pink Club

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,000

Exhibition: Khadi Mahotsav

What: The Khadi Mahotsav celebrates a fabric long associated with India’s freedom struggle and now spotlights cottage industries and indigenous crafts. The exhibition will feature stalls by artisans from across Uttar Pradesh, along with One District One Product (ODOP) specialties such as Bhadohi carpets, intricate Saharanpur wood carvings, and Pratapgarh’s famous amla products. The fair also typically hosts stalls selling organic honey, pottery, and jute accents, making it a great opportunity to support local rural industries while enhancing home decor.

When: February 20 (Friday), 10 am

Where: Kendriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Free

A crash course on the enigmatic Himalayas

What: In an era marked by sudden landslides and glacial floods, a lecture by noted environmentalist Shekhar Pathak is a must-attend. A Padma Shri awardee and founder of PAHAR (People’s Association for Himalayan Area Research), he will speak on the uncertain future of the Himalayan range as climate change accelerates at an unprecedented pace. Known for his 1,100-km Askot–Arakot foot marches undertaken to document Himalayan life, he will go beyond theory to share first-hand accounts of how the region’s environment and fragile ecosystems are deteriorating, particularly under the strain of over-tourism. Designed as an interactive session, the talk will encourage audience participation and open discussion.

When: February 20 (Friday), 3.30 pm

Where: Balraj Sahni Auditorium

Entry: Free

Mic drop moments with Funkaar

What: Arvind Srivastava, popularly known as Funkaar, promises a humour-filled evening rooted in the sights, sounds, and quirks of Lucknow. A Hindi writer with a flair for rap, poetry, and parody, Srivastava is known for blending sharp satire with relatable storytelling. In his latest set, he addresses everything from love and relationships to the everyday chaos of middle-class life. Much like his popular video on Aminabad market, where he captures the spirit of Lucknow’s bustling streets with wit and warmth, Funkaar brings an observational style that finds comedy in the smallest details. Head to the club for an evening of laughs as he turns the absurdities of daily life in Uttar Pradesh into punchy, crowd-pleasing humour.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 5 pm

Where: Lucknow Events Club

Entry: Prices start at ₹200