LUCKNOW Patients visiting King George’s Medical University (KGMU) are facing delays for ultrasound appointments, with wait times extending up to a month and a half. The backlog at the PRO office appointment counter is forcing many — including those in urgent need of diagnosis — to turn to expensive private diagnostic centres.

The crisis is not limited to outpatients. Families of admitted patients also report delays. (File Photo)

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The delays are affecting patients across departments, including the new OPD and Queen Mary’s Hospital.

Doctors advise ultrasound for diagnosis, after which patients have to queue up at the appointment counter at the PRO office. Patients alleged that dates being given currently are a month to one and a half months later.

Lavkesh Kumar, 23, a resident of Masauli in Barabanki, visited the gastroenterology OPD on September 14 for persistent abdominal pain. Despite consulting doctors at private hospitals in his district, he got no relief and was referred to KGMU. The doctor advised an urgent ultrasound, but Kumar was given an appointment for October 22, a wait of 38 days.

“I am in unbearable abdominal pain and the doctor said the ultrasound was needed urgently. Waiting for 38 days is worrying,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} In another case, Meera Tiwari, 65, a resident of Kakori, consulted doctors at Queen Mary’s Hospital on September 14. After being advised an ultrasound, she was given a date of October 30, that is 46 days later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another case, Meera Tiwari, 65, a resident of Kakori, consulted doctors at Queen Mary’s Hospital on September 14. After being advised an ultrasound, she was given a date of October 30, that is 46 days later. {{/usCountry}}

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The crisis is not limited to outpatients. Families of admitted patients also report delays.

Hamza Ali, 13, admitted to Gandhi Ward for gastrointestinal issues, was advised an ultrasound on September 14. His family said even after informing staff about his serious condition, he was given a date of September 24, a wait of 10 days.

Attendants said such delays cause anxiety when doctors have advised imaging to assess urgent conditions and treatment is dependent on reports.

Several patients said with the long waiting period at KGMU, they are forced to get ultrasounds done at private diagnostic centres outside, spending ₹1,000 to ₹2,000, which many poor patients cannot afford.

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KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said the patients’ rush has increased because of the changing weather. “Efforts are being made to reduce the waiting period and streamline the process,” he added.

“The hospital administration is aware of the rush and steps are being taken to increase slots and deploy additional staff to ensure patients get timely appointments,” he added.