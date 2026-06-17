BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that welfare schemes launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) existed only on paper and had failed to reach the intended beneficiaries.

Mayawati asked party leaders and office-bearers to spread the message that the welfare and uplift of OBCs could be ensured only under a BSP government. (File)

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Reviewing preparations for the 2027 UP assembly elections and meetings organised by the party in various districts to mobilise OBC support, Mayawati urged the community to back the BSP and transform themselves from an “exploited class” into the “ruling class”.

Mayawati said OBCs had played a pivotal role in the BSP securing a majority in the 2007 assembly elections. She asked party leaders and office-bearers to spread the message that the welfare and uplift of OBCs could be ensured only under a BSP government.

Claiming that rival parties were interested only in OBC votes, she said the welfare of the community was not on their agenda. She alleged that these parties promoted some OBC leaders in government and organisations only to serve their political interests rather than ensure the community’s social and political empowerment.

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{{^usCountry}} “These parties opposed the implementation of the Mandal Commission report regarding 27% reservation for OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions, whereas the BSP has been fighting for the rights of OBCs since its formation in 1984,” Mayawati said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These parties opposed the implementation of the Mandal Commission report regarding 27% reservation for OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions, whereas the BSP has been fighting for the rights of OBCs since its formation in 1984,” Mayawati said. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the BSP’s record in power in Uttar Pradesh across four terms, the party chief said it worked for the social change and economic empowerment of OBCs.

“The BSP government restored respect of seers and gurus from weaker sections marginalised for centuries, including Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj and Narayana Guru. However, she alleged that successive governments diluted or ignored schemes launched by the BSP to highlight the contribution of OBC and Dalit icons to society.