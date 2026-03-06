West Asia crisis chokes Kanpur exports, ₹500 cr in cargo stranded

KANPUR The industrial heart of Kanpur is facing a burgeoning logistical nightmare as escalating tensions in West Asia have severed critical international trade routes. Local exporters reported that approximately ₹500 crore worth of high-value goods are currently stranded mid-ocean with no clear timeline for delivery. Kanpur exports a wide range of leather goods and food items to Israel, Iran and several Gulf countries, and the crisis is hitting the leather and food processing sectors particularly hard. (Pic for representation)

Kanpur exports a wide range of leather goods and food items to Israel, Iran and several Gulf countries, and the crisis is hitting the leather and food processing sectors particularly hard. The city recorded exports worth ₹10,401 crore in FY 2024-25, a new high. In the first six months of the current financial year, exports stood at ₹4,287.25 crore, driven largely by leather and leather products, helping the city rise from fourth to third place in UP’s export rankings.

The current crisis stems from the tactical closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime artery. The shutdown has sent global shipping lines into a tailspin, forcing vessels to seek alternative routes that are increasingly hitting “dead ends” due to regional instability and port saturation.

Industry insiders confirm that roughly 300 containers packed with goods from Kanpur are stuck in transit. With major ports across several countries running out of docking space and refusing entry to new vessels, shipping companies have been forced to anchor ships in open waters, leaving the local business community in a state of uncertainty about the location and safety of their cargo.

The economic fallout is already becoming visible. Crude oil prices have climbed over 8% and a 15 to 20% hike in freight charges is now a looming threat. A prolonged conflict risks devastating production cycles. There is also growing fear that supply chains across Gulf Cooperation Council nations, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, will soon begin to crumble.

Industry leaders are sounding the alarm. Alok Srivastava, coordinator of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said nearly 300 containers moving through sea routes to various countries were now being stopped at ports of neighbouring nations, with shipping companies being asked to move them further. “The government has formed a task force to address these issues, but a prolonged war will mean a double blow for exporters. Freight costs are bound to rise and products will inevitably become more expensive,” he said.

Asad Iraqi, regional chairman of the Council for Leather Exports, said the closure of airports across Gulf countries has forced shipping companies onto longer sea routes. “With ports in different nations refusing to provide berthing space, ships have simply been anchored in the middle of the sea,” he said.

As the situation deteriorates, the safety of stranded containers remains the primary concern for Kanpur’s business community, particularly with reports of missile strikes on military installations across the region continuing to emerge.