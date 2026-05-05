West Bengal poll result a lesson for parties ignoring public welfare: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the West Bengal assembly election result is a lesson for those political parties that neglect public welfare, asserting that such parties are bound to face a wipeout.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Gorakhpur on May 5. (HT photo)

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The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, decisively defeating the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and ending its 15-year rule in that state. Counting of votes took place in 293 seats as polling in Falta was countermanded.

Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur after launching 71 development projects worth ₹612.32 crore, he said the electorate delivered a decisive verdict against the TMC. The CM expressed confidence that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, West Bengal would move towards becoming “Sonar Bangla”.

“Those who ignore people, misuse development funds, shelter criminals, and insult cultural values will face a complete rout. The people of West Bengal have shown this decisively,” Adityanath said, emphasising that good governance alone ensures good results. “Where governance fails, outcomes resemble what we saw in West Bengal,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Yogi made these remarks after inaugurating a newly constructed Kalyan Mandapam (convention centre) at Jungle Beni Madhav and launching multiple civic projects related to urban development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogi made these remarks after inaugurating a newly constructed Kalyan Mandapam (convention centre) at Jungle Beni Madhav and launching multiple civic projects related to urban development. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the development in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, the CM said clear intent, transparent policies and firm resolve have driven visible progress. Taking a dig at previous governments, he said the closed fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur once stood as a “monument of corruption”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the development in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, the CM said clear intent, transparent policies and firm resolve have driven visible progress. Taking a dig at previous governments, he said the closed fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur once stood as a “monument of corruption”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Today, that plant is operational and the region has witnessed unprecedented infrastructure growth,” the CM said, citing developments such as four-lane roads, overbridges and improved connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today, that plant is operational and the region has witnessed unprecedented infrastructure growth,” the CM said, citing developments such as four-lane roads, overbridges and improved connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also underscored ongoing and upcoming initiatives, including new bypasses and four-lane corridors aimed at boosting regional connectivity and economic growth. These projects, Yogi said, would generate employment opportunities and support local businesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also underscored ongoing and upcoming initiatives, including new bypasses and four-lane corridors aimed at boosting regional connectivity and economic growth. These projects, Yogi said, would generate employment opportunities and support local businesses. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM noted that Gorakhpur’s identity has transformed significantly in recent years. Among the key projects, he laid the foundation stone for an integrated divisional office complex worth ₹269.63 crore and the Kusmi Avenue residential project worth ₹172.86 crore, along with road widening, drainage, and beautification works.

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