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West Bengal poll result a lesson for parties ignoring public welfare: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath stated West Bengal's election results warn parties neglecting public welfare, as BJP defeats TMC, ending its 15-year rule.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 09:17 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
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Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the West Bengal assembly election result is a lesson for those political parties that neglect public welfare, asserting that such parties are bound to face a wipeout.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Gorakhpur on May 5. (HT photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, decisively defeating the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and ending its 15-year rule in that state. Counting of votes took place in 293 seats as polling in Falta was countermanded.

Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur after launching 71 development projects worth 612.32 crore, he said the electorate delivered a decisive verdict against the TMC. The CM expressed confidence that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, West Bengal would move towards becoming “Sonar Bangla”.

“Those who ignore people, misuse development funds, shelter criminals, and insult cultural values will face a complete rout. The people of West Bengal have shown this decisively,” Adityanath said, emphasising that good governance alone ensures good results. “Where governance fails, outcomes resemble what we saw in West Bengal,” he added.

The CM noted that Gorakhpur’s identity has transformed significantly in recent years. Among the key projects, he laid the foundation stone for an integrated divisional office complex worth 269.63 crore and the Kusmi Avenue residential project worth 172.86 crore, along with road widening, drainage, and beautification works.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / West Bengal poll result a lesson for parties ignoring public welfare: UP CM
Home / Cities / Lucknow / West Bengal poll result a lesson for parties ignoring public welfare: UP CM
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