Western Disturbance wanes: UP skies clear, mercury set to rise by up to 7°C

LUCKNOW Residents across Uttar Pradesh should brace for warmer days ahead, as day temperatures are highly likely to see a significant rise over the coming week. With the influence of the current Western Disturbance beginning to wane, skies are clearing up across most of the state, except for isolated rainfall and thunderstorms lingering in the Terai region and adjoining districts of Purvanchal, the weatherman said.

People are seen enjoying light rain along NH-9 near Dasna in Ghaziabad, on April 29. (HT File Photo)

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“Following a significant rise of up to 6°C in maximum temperatures on Wednesday, rainfall across the state is expected to decrease progressively; consequently, with the weather likely to remain dry after May 8, there is a possibility of a further rise in temperature by a good 5 to 7°C over the coming week,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office.

Nevertheless, despite this anticipated increase, there is currently no likelihood of a heatwave occurring in the state during this period, he said.

In the state capital, the forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and light rain. Lucknow’s maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum of 33.3 degrees and a minimum of 21 degrees.

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{{^usCountry}} Thundershowers and rain remain very likely at isolated places across the state, with the IMD cautioning residents about potential thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in localised areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thundershowers and rain remain very likely at isolated places across the state, with the IMD cautioning residents about potential thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in localised areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Maximum temperatures in all major meteorological stations in the state remained under 40 degrees Celsius. Banda was the hottest in the state at 38 degrees, followed by Orai at 37.2 degrees. Jhansi was 36.9 degrees and Varanasi BHU 36.1 degrees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maximum temperatures in all major meteorological stations in the state remained under 40 degrees Celsius. Banda was the hottest in the state at 38 degrees, followed by Orai at 37.2 degrees. Jhansi was 36.9 degrees and Varanasi BHU 36.1 degrees. {{/usCountry}}

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