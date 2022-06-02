Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Western UP to get lion’s share of projects to be launched at ground breaking ceremony
lucknow news

Western UP to get lion’s share of projects to be launched at ground breaking ceremony

Of 1,406 projects worth ₹80,000 cr to be rolled out by the Prime Minister in the ground-breaking ceremony, western UP to get 865 of these worth ₹58,672
Awadh region of the state will get 217 projects worth 8,997 crore. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 07:35 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit

LUCKNOW Western Uttar Pradesh will get the lion’s share of the 1,406 projects worth 80,000 crore to be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the third ground-breaking ceremony here on Friday.

As many as 865 of these projects worth 58,672 crore will come up in western UP. The Yogi Adityanath government is expecting to generate 5,00,000 employment opportunities through these investments, said officials.

In eastern UP, which is considered to be the most backward, 290 projects will come up with an investment of 9,617 crore while the Awadh region of the state will get 217 projects worth 8,997 crore.

As many as 34 projects worth 2,938 crore have come up in Bundelkhand region, another backward region of UP.

The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country, said officials.

RELATED STORIES

Around 805 projects are related with the MSME sector, which will bring in investments of 4,459 crore.

According to state industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, a large number of projects have already started commercial operations or are on the verge of doing so.

The state government had organised a two-day UP Investors’ Summit on February 21-22, 2018. During this event, the UP government had signed 1,045 MoUs worth 4.28 lakh crore with private and government sector companies.

Thereafter, the government had organised the first ground-breaking ceremony on July 29, 2018. At this event, 81 projects worth 61,792 crore were rolled out.

The second ground-breaking ceremony was organised on July 28, 2019. At this event, 290 projects worth 67,202 crore were rolled out.

REGION-WISE DISTRIBUTION

Western Uttar Pradesh – 73%

Eastern Uttar Pradesh – 12%

Awadh region – 11%

Bundelkhand – 4%

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP