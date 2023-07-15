When Bharat is in process of Mars landing, illegible handwritten orders are being passed: Allahabad HC

Expressing its displeasure over a handwritten order issued by the deputy director of consolidation, Jaunpur, which was not legible, the Allahabad high court directed him to pass a legible order and furnish a certified copy of it to the petitioner within three weeks while observing that “in the 21st century, when Bharat is in process of ‘Mars Landing’, he has passed a short impugned order in his own handwriting which is absolutely illegible.” The Allahabad HC directed deputy director of consolidation, Jaunpur, to pass a legible order and furnish a certified copy of it to the petitioner within three weeks. (For Representation)

A bench of Justice SS Shamshery on July 14, 2023, directed the deputy director of consolidation, Jaunpur, to pass an order “which shall be either in clear handwriting or by computer typing”. The court was hearing a petition filed by one Shamsuddin of Jaunpur challenging the order passed by the officer in a land dispute.

The court went on to observe, “Learned counsel appearing for rival members of bar present in Court, are not able to correctly read out the entire order running into just 25 or 30 lines.”

“The Court is amazed that Deputy Director of Consolidation, Jaunpur, in the 21st century, when Bharat is in process of ‘Mars Landing’, has passed a short impugned order in his own handwriting which is absolutely illegible, when there are other options available such as by using computer or voice typing, however, the Officer has not used it.”, the bench observed.

The court, while directing to list the case after six months, said, “The aforesaid exercise shall be done within a period of three weeks and a certified copy thereof shall be provided to petitioner thereafter free of cost, which shall be placed before this Court.”