When devotion and power mingle, shackles of slavery shatter: Yogi Adityanath in Pune

Asserting that the shackles of slavery shatter when devotion and power mingle, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the confluence of “bhakti and shakti” led to the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated during the ‘Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav’ organised on the occasion of the 75th birthday of spiritual Guru Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, in Pune on Sunday (ANI PHOTO)

“We got the opportunity to see that unprecedented moment,” Yogi Adityanath said, addressing a gathering on the eighth day of the Shri Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav organised in Alandi, Pune.

“It was here that Guru Samarth Ramdas provided his guidance to the brave Chhatrapati Shivaji. When devotion and power mingle, the shackles of slavery shatter. This is what we have witnessed in Ayodhya with the construction of a grand and divine Ram Temple after 500 years of bondage. With the company of saints and the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, we all have been witness to the historical date of January 22. The new and grand Ayodhya is inviting you all,” he said.

He described Maharashtra as a land of both “bhakti and shakti”, a U.P. government spokesperson said.

During the ceremony, Yogi Adityanath presented an “angvastram” and an idol of Lord Ganesh to Swami Govind Dev Giri, along with releasing a souvenir commemorating the saint’s life. He was also honoured by Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati with the traditional “angvastram” and Prasad.

Reflecting on the occasion of Swami Govind Dev Giri’s 75th birth anniversary, Yogi Adityanath expressed his admiration for the saint’s lifelong dedication to Vedic Sanatan Dharma and his invaluable contributions to Hindu society, the spokesperson said.

Yogi Adityanath shared his long-standing desire to visit Alandi, a place he had read about in his childhood while studying the Dnyaneshwari.

“At the age of just 15, Pujya Dnyaneshwar Ji Maharaj did the work of showing a new path to the devotees by preaching Dnyaneshwari. In just 21 years, the revered Dnyaneshwar Ji Maharaj had done the work of spreading the spirituality of India across the globe by taking Sanjeev Samadhi,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He praised the spiritual legacy of Maharashtra, exemplified by luminaries like Samarthguru Ramdas and Chhatrapati Shivaji, whose valour and devotion continue to inspire.

Highlighting the significance of Maharashtra’s history of bravery, Yogi Adityanath mentioned that defence corridor of Uttar Pradesh, named in honour of Veer Chhatrapati Shivaji, underscoring the enduring spirit of resistance against oppression. He added that when he became the chief minister of U.P, the name of the Mughal Museum being built in Agra was changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum. He also talked about how Chhatrapati Shivaji made Aurangzeb suffer with his bravery.

“We are related to Shivaji, not to the Mughals,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for the event, Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to all attendees to visit Ayodhya, the site of the grand Ram temple, symbolising the triumph of devotion over adversity.

The event was attended by notable figures including Swami Ramdev, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshananda of Juna Akhara, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Swami Rajendradas, and other guests, alongside a multitude of devotees and citizens.

YOGI ADITYANATH OFFERS PRAYERS

Yogi Adityanath also visited the Sanjeevan Samadhi temple of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj in Pune on Sunday morning and offered prayers.

Swami Govind Dev Giri welcomed the chief minister at the temple. Ministers in the Maharashtra government Chandrakant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil as well as UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh were present on the occasion. Adityanath offered flowers at the Sanjeevan Samadhi of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and worshipped him as per the rituals.

He also met the saints present there. On behalf of the temple, a picture of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj was presented to the chief minister. The saints felicitated Yogi by presenting the idols of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki and Lakshman.