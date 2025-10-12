When one country imposes tariffs, we will open doors to 10 others: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday exhorted carpet exporters to turn challenges due to US tariffs into an opportunity to explore new markets and assured the government’s full support. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural ceremony of the International Carpet Fair in Bhadohi on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

Adityanath made the remarks as he inaugurated the 49th International Kaleen Mela (International Carpet Fair) and the 4th Carpet Expo in Bhadohi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Whenever challenges arise, they bring opportunities with them. The US has imposed tariffs, but that is just one country’s decision. We are moving rapidly toward free trade agreements with the UAE, UK, and other nations, which will open new avenues for our industries.”

He also announced the formation of a high-level government committee to monitor and address the impact of tariffs on the industry.

Adityanath said, “Our goal is not just to save the industry but to take it to new heights. When one country imposes tariffs, we will open pathways to 10 new countries. This is the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We should not fear challenges but turn them into opportunities. The government is with you, and your future is bright.”

He noted that 11 years ago, the carpet industry was on the verge of collapse. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the carpet clusters of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi were revitalised, and a Carpet Expo Mart established in Bhadohi as its hub.The first expo saw very few foreign buyers, but today 300-400 buyers from 88 countries attended the event, reflecting the growing global demand for Bhadohi carpets, he said.

He added that the UP government has promoted specific industries in each district under the MSME and ODOP (one district one product) schemes, giving new recognition to Bhadohi carpets, Moradabad brass, Firozabad glass and Varanasi silk. He emphasised that when the ODOP initiative began in 2017, no one imagined UP would achieve exports exceeding ₹2 lakh crore, but today this milestone has been realised.

Adityanath further said that the carpet industry is not merely a trade, but a living tradition of artisans and craftsmen.

Today, it provides employment to 25-30 lakh people and generates around ₹17,000 crore in annual exports.The sector has also emerged as a major avenue for women’s empowerment, with the government encouraging more women to participate and gain economic independence while working from home, he said.

“Do not underestimate Bhadohi, it is a symbol of the state and the country’s economic strength. Before 2014, this industry was nearly dying, but today it has become UP’s identity,” Adityanath said.

He also noted that during Diwali, swadeshi fairs are being organised across all 75 districts, featuring special stalls for Bhadohi carpets.

The chief minister interacted with carpet entrepreneur Ravi Pateria who said, “The carpet industry is a work of art. We have made the world’s largest carpet and sent it to Kazakhstan. This art should be given special status.” Adityanath responded that the government is considering forming a consultative committee to incorporate entrepreneurs’ suggestions into policy decisions.

Carpet trader Haji Hamid expressed his gratitude to the chief minister, saying, “Your commitment has given new life to the carpet industry. Both Bhadohi and the state can participate in the one trillion economy through this industry.”

Another carpet trader Anil Singh, referring to the development of the Mirzapur-Vindhya Corridor, said that the surrounding areas should also be developed like the NCR (National Capital Region). The chief minister said, “Work is underway to develop Bhadohi, Varanasi, and Mirzapur into a development region.”

Adarsh Purnima, who has been associated with the industry for four decades, said, “If spirituality and politics converge, success is certain.” Exporter Alok Barnwal raised the issue of a shortage of weavers and the migration of workers, to which the chief minister replied, “We are working towards self-reliance by connecting the industry with women and local workers.”

Those present on the occasion Bhadohi MP Dr Vinod Bind, MLAs Dinanath Bhaskar, Vipul Dubey, district panchayat president Anirudh Tripathi, development commissioner (Handicrafts), Government of India, Amrit Raj, Carpet Export Promotion Council chairman Kuldeep Raj Wattal, Dr Rajnikanth, officials associated with Bhadohi carpet industry, stakeholders and many other dignitaries.

CM disburses loans

to beneficiaries

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath provided loans to beneficiaries of various schemes. Among them, Amit Kumar was given a loan of ₹2 crore for the carpet industry under the ODOP. Under the Chief Minister’s Youth Self-Employment Scheme, Shivam Jaiswal received a loan of Rs. 60 lakh, Puneet Pratap Singh received a loan of ₹15 lakh for the wallpaper industry, Ramji Vishwakarma ₹10 lakh for an auto parts enterprise, Vikas Vishwakarma ₹5 lakh for ironwork and Saurabh Kumar Pathak ₹5 lakh for the stabilizer industry. Jyoti Maurya received a toolkit for tailoring and laundering under the Vishwakarma Shramik Samman Yojana, and Shamsher was presented with a demo cheque of ₹1.44 crore.

The chief minister also honoured Ravi Pateria, who has been serving the carpet industry for 55 years.Ravi Pateria’s name is included in the Guinness World Records for making the world’s largest carpet.