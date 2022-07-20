‘When you're insulted as a Dalit…': Akhilesh Yadav on UP BJP minister's resignation

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday threw his weight behind Dinesh Khatik, an MLA of Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP, who resigned from the state council of ministers as, according to Khatik, officials in his own ministry were ignoring him as he was a Dalit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | ‘I quit’: UP minister Dinesh Khatik says he was being kept in the dark by officials

“Where you are not respected as a minister but insulted because you're a Dalit, resigning from such a discriminatory BJP government is the only way to maintain the dignity of your society,” the former UP chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sometimes, the bulldozer moves in the reverse direction too,” Yadav added, taking a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath-led government's policy of demolishing properties of those accused of illegal and criminal activities.

In another tweet, the 49-year-old leader described as ‘chronology of corruption and misgovernance’, the ongoing events in three ministries of the UP government: PWD, health and Jal Shakti. “People are asking, UP's BJP government should reply honestly, whose turn is next?” he asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides the Jal Shakti ministry, where Khatik was a Minister of State under UP BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, there are reports that deputy CM Brajesh Pathak – who also hold the health portfolio – and PWD minister Jitin Prasada are upset as well.

Meanwhile, Khatik, the legislator from the Hastinapur constituency, sent his resignation letter to Union home minister and senior party leader Amit Shah, instead of CM Adityanath. The Yogi government is yet to accept the resignation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON