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Why Banda continues to stay on the boil

The heat was severe in the Bundelkhand region, causing surrounding cities like Jhansi, Orai, and Hamirpur to also experience intense temperatures exceeding 5 degrees above normal

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow
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Banda remained the hottest city in the world out of 8,212 Meteorological stations on April 27, recording a scorching 47.6°C, said the Lucknow Met department here on Tuesday, adding that the district is in top 10 among 8,212 stations worldwide.

Why Banda continues to stay on the boil

This temperature is the highest in Banda since 1951 and marks the sixth time in 12 days that the city has topped the national charts, driven by severe heatwave conditions in the Bundelkhand region. On Monday, the district surpassed the previous 47.4°C record set on April 30, 2022, and again on April 25, 2026, making it the highest April temperature in 75 years.

The heat was severe in the Bundelkhand region, characterised by rocky/dry terrain, causing surrounding cities like Jhansi, Orai, and Hamirpur to also experience intense temperatures exceeding 5 degrees above normal.

In the list of 10 hottest cities in the world, seven cities are from India and three from Pakistan. After Banda, Nawabshah (Pakistan) was second at 47.5 °C, Jacobabad (Pakistan) was third with maximum temperatures soaring to 47.0 °C.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajeev Mullick

Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Why Banda continues to stay on the boil
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Why Banda continues to stay on the boil
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