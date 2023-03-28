Will appeal against the verdict in HC soon: Atiq’s lawyer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 28, 2023 11:14 PM IST

It will be done in the Allahabad high court only as it can’t be done anywhere else, said lawyer Daya Shankar Mishra

After the MP/MLA court’s verdict in the 2006 kidnapping case of lawyer Umesh Pal here on Tuesday, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Daya Shankar Mishra said he would be moving an appeal against the judgment soon.

Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Daya Shankar Mishra talking to media persons in Prayagraj on March 28. (HT photo)

“It will be done in the Allahabad high court only as it can’t be done anywhere else,” Mishra said when asked if he will appeal against the judgment in the high court.

Earlier, just before the pronouncement of judgment, Mishra had made clear that the option to appeal against the judgment, if it went against his client, was always open to them. “We have the right to appeal (in a higher court),” he had said.

