Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Will Samajwadi Party to go solo in UP Polls? Akhilesh Yadav reveals
lucknow news

Will Samajwadi Party to go solo in UP Polls? Akhilesh Yadav reveals

Stressing that residents of the country's most populous state want a new government, Yadav said, "People will vote for change."
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(HT Photo)

The Samajwadi Party to forge an alliance with smaller parties in Uttar Pradesh, party chief Akhilesh Yadav reiterated on Thursday as state gears for the high octane elections in 2022, news agency ANI reported.

Stressing that residents of the country's most populous state want a new government, Yadav said, "People will vote for change."

Taking shots at the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former chief minister of the state, said, it "doesn't want to hold a debate on real matters like unemployment, inflation." Yadav also said that the state party has "dumped its manifesto in the garbage bin."

Yadav further claimed that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has "given free hand to DM, SP just to gain dominance."

Speaking on the vaccination drive against the Covid-19, Yadav said, "Everyone should get the vaccine" and suggested that the state government should hospitals for the imminent third wave. Upon asking about when he will get the jab, Yadav said after "I am ready to take the vaccine after all the residents of Uttar Pradesh are vaccinated and the last jab is left," news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, Yadav had asserted that the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh will usher in "a democratic revolution" against the current "disruptive" and "negative" politics.

In a tweet in Hindi on Wednesday, Yadav said, "United against today's disruptive, conservative, negative politics, new politics of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated, Dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth is taking birth". "In 2022, there will be no election in UP, there will be a democratic revolution," he also said.

He has also exuded confidence that his party would win 350 seats out of the total 403 seats in the assembly, claiming people are against the BJP government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samajwadi party akhilesh yadav

Related Stories

lucknow news

Samajwadi Party ousts its 11 district chiefs

PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 10:57 PM IST
lucknow news

Rebel BSP leaders to join Samajwadi Party, says Akhilesh Yadav

UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 03:39 PM IST
lucknow news

Samajwadi Party says will fiercely contest district panchayat chief elections

PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:58 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Kolkata Police gifts new violin to man who wowed netizens with his performance

Mama cat stops baby kitten from falling. Cute clip wins hearts

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan introduce their adorable pet dog Logan. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP