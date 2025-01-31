With 31.8°C, Sangam City logs warmest Jan day in 9 years

Sangam City, Prayagraj, woke up to a summer-like day on Friday, with bright sunshine pushing the maximum temperature to a nine-year high of 31.8°C in January. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the last time Prayagraj recorded a higher maximum temperature in January was in 2016 when it reached 31.8°C. Devotees cross pontoon bridges during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj (PTI)

The maximum temperature at Sangam City was 6.8 degrees above normal and significantly higher than the 28.4°C recorded a day earlier. The all-time high for January in Prayagraj was 32.8°C on January 30, 2007, followed by 31.9°C on January 26, 2009. The minimum temperature was 10.6°C, according to the IMD.

After Prayagraj, Varanasi (BHU) recorded the second-highest temperature in the state, with the mercury rising to 31.2°C—6.7 degrees above normal and the third highest in 12 years. The previous highest was 32.5°C on January 18, 2013. In the past, this meteorological station also recorded 31.4°C on January 30, 2007, and 30.8°C on January 28, 1990. The night temperature in Varanasi was 11°C.

The IMD forecast indicates that day temperatures may rise further at these two meteorological stations in the coming days. The overall weather forecast for the state suggests that conditions will remain mostly dry.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 28.2°C, which was 4.2 degrees above normal. The forecast for the city predicts shallow to moderate fog during the night and early morning hours, followed by a mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28°C and 10°C, respectively. The all-time highest January temperature in Lucknow was 31.6°C, recorded in 1992.

Main weather observations

The weather remained dry over the past 24 hours. Dense fog was recorded at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh, while dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday morning, the minimum surface horizontal visibility in western Uttar Pradesh was recorded at 100 meters in Moradabad, while Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh reported visibility as low as 20 meters.

Over the past 24 hours, night temperatures increased significantly in the Prayagraj division, while no major changes were observed in the remaining divisions. Night temperatures were above normal (+1.6°C to +3°C) in Kanpur and Agra divisions, while they remained normal (-1.5°C to +1.5°C) in other parts of the state.

Ayodhya recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 6°C. The IMD has predicted that both maximum and minimum temperatures in February 2025 are likely to remain above normal in most parts of Uttar Pradesh.