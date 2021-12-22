With 49 offers above 1 cr, IIT-Kanpur ends phase I of placement season on a high

IIT Kanpur ended its phase I of placement season 2021-22 on December 15 on a high with the institute receiving a total of 1300 offers of which 1100 were accepted. This includes the 156 pre-placement offers (PPOs) out of 207 that were already accepted.

The phase 1 of the placement started virtually on December 1.

The institute received an impressive 47 international offers that was a jump of 150% from last year’s 19 international offers.

The highest annual packages so far are USD 287,550 for international and ₹1.2 crore for domestic. In total, 49 offers above Rs. 1 crore have been received, making it the highest the institute has received so far.

IIT Kanpur has pulled in top recruiters like Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, Uber, Tiger Analytics among others this season.

IIT Kanpur director Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “IIT Kanpur has been consistently and rigorously contributing to the holistic research and innovation sector of the nation. The resourcefulness and expertise IIT Kanpur possess is reflected in the trust the recruiters are bestowing upon us with such high number of offers across all sectors.”

“This is also a positive indication of the steady revival of the economy and the increase in core sector jobs. I congratulate the students who are placed in the phase I and am quite hopeful that we’d continue the run in the same spirit in the second phase as well,” he said.

At the end of Phase I, more than 80% students have been placed, out of which, about 69% are undergraduates and about 31% are postgraduates.

The institute will kick start the second phase of the placement season in January.