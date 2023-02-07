Woman allegedly thrashed in her house in Lucknow; cross FIRs lodged

The PGI police lodged an FIR on Sunday against 13 named accused, including a builder and around 20-30 other individuals, for allegedly barging into a woman’s house, breaking things, misbehaving and thrashing her on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Rima Singh (a resident of Vrindavan Yojna) complained that on February 3, Rajeev Singh, director of Padmaja Infrabuilt Pvt Limited, sent around 50 assailants to her house in luxury cars, armed with knives and sticks. These men abused her and broke household things and beat her badly.

All the accused in the FIR have been charged with various sections of IPC, said police on Sunday.

After her FIR, a cross FIR was also lodged against the woman by one of the accused, Naar Singh, at the PGI police station on Sunday.

In his complaint, Naar Singh said that he works in Padjama Infrabuilt as a marketing associate. On February 3, Rima Singh’s associates forced him and his colleague, Vimlesh Kumari, who works with him to work for Rima’s company or else they would have to face dire consequences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The men also tried to molest Vimlesh and that his life was at risk if action is not taken,” he added in his complaint.

“An FIR was lodged against Rima Singh and seven associates under various sections of the IPC,” said the police.