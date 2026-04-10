Woman found dead with hands tied in Lucknow’s Kakori; foul play suspected

The body of an unidentified woman with hands tied and bearing multiple injury marks was discovered in an open field along the Madarpur-Puraina road in Lucknow on Thursday morning. The discovery has sparked alarm among residents and triggered a multi-team police investigation into alleged foul play.

Representational image (Sourced)

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Passersby spotted the body around 8 am near Madarpur village under the Kakori police station limits and alerted the authorities.

“The body bore injury marks on the head and multiple bruises,” said Kamlesh Dixit, DCP (West), who reached the site with senior police officers. Multiple police teams have been deployed to investigate the case.

Investigators found signs of a struggle at the scene. Blood-stained footprints were visible around the body, and items such as bricks and a hard plastic pipe were recovered nearby. Police suspect these items may have been used in the alleged assault, given the deep bruises on the victim’s hands consistent with injuries from a blunt object.

Initial observations suggest the woman was allegedly assaulted before being killed, though police said confirmation would come only after the post-mortem examination. “The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and confirm whether sexual assault took place,” added DCP Dixit.

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{{^usCountry}} CCTV footage from nearby areas and possible routes is being scanned to trace the victim’s movements and identify suspects. Efforts to establish the deceased’s identity are underway, and nearby districts including Unnao, are being contacted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CCTV footage from nearby areas and possible routes is being scanned to trace the victim’s movements and identify suspects. Efforts to establish the deceased’s identity are underway, and nearby districts including Unnao, are being contacted. {{/usCountry}}

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