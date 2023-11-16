Woman gang-raped, jewellery, cash looted in U.P.’s Bijnor

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district was allegedly gang-raped by five miscreants who entered her house on Tuesday evening and escaped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs, police said. The incident took place at the house of a wholesale hardware trader in a village in Nagina rural when the woman in her 30s was alone as her husband had gone to a doctor along with his mother and children, they added.

SP (Bijnor rural) Ramaraj Singh said a case under sections 376D (gang rape) and 395 (dacoity) had been registered against the unknown miscreants.

Superintendent of police, Bijnor, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun has formed three police teams to identify and arrest the miscreants. SP (Bijnor rural) Ramaraj Singh said a case under sections 376D (gang rape) and 395 (dacoity) had been registered against the unknown miscreants on the complaint of the woman’s husband on Wednesday.

In his complaint, the woman’s husband alleged that after entering his house by scaling the neighbour’s wall, the accused first thrashed his wife and forced her to consume some liquid after which she fell unconscious.

“They looted nearly 250 gm gold, 2 kg silver and ₹1.5 lakh in cash. In the meantime, my wife regained her consciousness and found that she was tied up. The miscreants then gang-raped her and also burnt her with a cigarette,” he alleged in his FIR. The miscreants also looted a scooty while escaping from the spot, he alleged.

